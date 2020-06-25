A new report from Barclays claims that Apple may drop both EarPods and the charger from the iPhone 12 box.

According to MacRumors:

In a research note obtained by MacRumors, the Barclays analysts said that iPhone 12 models will not come with EarPods in the box, in line with a prediction shared by Ming-Chi Kuo last month. Oddly enough, the analysts also heard that iPhone 12 models might not ship with a power adapter of any kind, leaving only a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box.

According to the report, Barclays also claims the iPhone 12 mass production timeline is behind by 4-6 weeks compared to a usual year. They also note that they expect the iPhone 12 Pro to feature a triple-lens camera configuration with LiDAR scanner, echoing previous reports.

The big news is obviously eschewing the charger. A previous report in May from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously suggested Apple's new iPhone may not ship with EarPods. That move was mostly touted as a way for Apple to drive custom for its AirPods. This latest report would likely reflect an environmental focus for Apple's next iPhone 12 and its packaging.

Think back to the last time you opened an Apple device, iPhone or otherwise. The charger plug (not the cable) is the biggest factor in the size of Apple's device boxes due to its shape. If Apple were to remove even the charging plug and retain the cable, it could save a very significant amount of size, reducing its shipping costs or carbon emissions for the iPhone by a very large amount. The iPhone's box would need to be only slightly larger than the iPhone itself.

Cutting the charger from the iPhone's box would certainly draw ire, but Apple hasn't shied away from this kind of wholesale, radical change before.

Just yesterday, a report suggested Apple was working on a new 20W charger for its iPhone 12, which would seem to directly contradict this report. The only reasonable explanation would be that Apple plans to sell the higher-wattage charger separately.