Rumor: Apple to round out 2022 with Mac Pro and even more powerful M1 chip

What you need to know
- Apple will reportedly release a new Mac Pro this year.
- A new leak claims it will have an even more powerful version of the M1 Max chip.
- The device would round out the transition from Intel to Apple silicon in Apple's Mac lineup.
A new report from Twitter leaker Dylan claims Apple will release a new Mac Pro in 2022 that will feature an even more powerful version of the M1 Max that debuted in the MacBook Pro (2021) in 2021.
Dylan stated:
According to Dylan, a new Mac Pro at the end of 2022 will feature an even more powerful version of the M1 Max, featuring more cores. Mark Gurman has previously reported that Apple is planning a new Apple silicon Mac Pro, but has also reported that Apple is planning to release a new Intel-based Mac Pro as well.
The much more exciting Apple silicon Mac Pro will reportedly be half the size of the current version.
Dylan has emerged over the last year or so as a leaker with clear insight into Apple's upcoming Mac plans, and successfully nailed down the M1 Max and Pro chips in the new MacBook Pro as well as the device's release window, and information regarding the iPhone 13. They can at this point be considered a trustworthy source.
Apple's M1 chip was a gamechanger in mobile computing, and Apple built on it strongly with M1 Pro and M1 Max. The M1 Max has 32 graphics cores, but Mark Gurman has previously reported that the new Mac Pro may offer 16 or 32 high-performance cores, four or eight high-efficiency cores and up to 128 graphics core options, a true monster in the making if the rumors are true.
