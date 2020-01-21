A rumor (repeat, rumor) suggests that Apple may be planning to replace the Midnight Green iPhone with a Navy Blue model in 2020.

According to EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach, the iPhone 12 is getting a new flagship color, Navy Blue. This is the same Max Weinbach who has been pushing out leaks for the Galaxy S20 of late.

A video on YouTube detailing the rumor says that the purported new Navy Blue color will presumably replace the Midnight Green.

Navy blue iPhone 12 Pro. I want it so badly. https://t.co/xtTlMsYNIY — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 21, 2020

People have previously rendered Navy Blue iPhones, just because they can. But now Max Weinbach is claiming that this is indeed in Apple's plans for the iPhone 12. Now, of course, Max Weinbach isn't infallible and this is the first we've heard of such rumors, so take this with the standard pinch of salt.