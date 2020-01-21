What you need to know
- A rumor claims that Midnight Green may be out for the iPhone 12.
- That's according to EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach.
- Instead, they've suggested Apple may be planning to release a Navy Blue model instead.
A rumor (repeat, rumor) suggests that Apple may be planning to replace the Midnight Green iPhone with a Navy Blue model in 2020.
According to EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach, the iPhone 12 is getting a new flagship color, Navy Blue. This is the same Max Weinbach who has been pushing out leaks for the Galaxy S20 of late.
Exclusive Navy Blue iPhone 12 Pro Leaks w/ @MaxWinebach & latest news https://t.co/aHpjPRYy8y pic.twitter.com/FdVwpNy3Pd— EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) January 21, 2020
A video on YouTube detailing the rumor says that the purported new Navy Blue color will presumably replace the Midnight Green.
Navy blue iPhone 12 Pro. I want it so badly. https://t.co/xtTlMsYNIY— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 21, 2020
People have previously rendered Navy Blue iPhones, just because they can. But now Max Weinbach is claiming that this is indeed in Apple's plans for the iPhone 12. Now, of course, Max Weinbach isn't infallible and this is the first we've heard of such rumors, so take this with the standard pinch of salt.
That being said, oh my goodness that's beautiful. Midnight Green has always been a spectacular color for the iPhone, and a welcome break from the standard greys and silvers of old. But Navy Blue also looks incredible in these renders, in a perfect world Apple would just push out both colors so we didn't have to choose, but then again, maybe it only wants the one, premium alternative color so as to keep the iPhone's "Pro" models distinct from the more colorful iPhone 11. The rumor also suggests that this is presumably for the "Pro" versions of the iPhone, in the same way, that the Midnight Green version is only available for the iPhone 11 Pro.
So there you have it, could Apple be about to blow us away with another stunning alternative color for the 2020 iPhone?
