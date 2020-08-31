Way back in January we first heard rumors that a Navy Blue iPhone 12 is coming this year, likely replacing the Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pro from last year. The assumption is that the color will be specific to iPhone 12 Pro, too. Now a new report by the notoriously unreliable DigiTimes is adding weight to the Navy Blue rumors.

In a post about new iPhone shipment numbers, DigiTimes mentions almost in passing that a new "dark blue" iPhone 12 is coming in 2020.

In addition to adding a dark blue model, for the first time, into the iPhone family products, Apple also brings a number of specification upgrades to new iPhones, including camera modules, displays and communications modules.

This backs up the claims from September, first made by EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach.

Since then we've seen plenty of concepts showing what a Navy Blue iPhone could look like and, honestly, I'm right here for it. I thought that Apple might struggle to best the Midnight Green color from last year but this, this might just don it.