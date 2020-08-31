What you need to know
- Rumors of a Navy Blue iPhone 12 model have been circling for months.
- Now DigiTimes has added some weight to those rumors.
- A new report says that a "dark blue" iPhone 12 is coming.
Way back in January we first heard rumors that a Navy Blue iPhone 12 is coming this year, likely replacing the Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pro from last year. The assumption is that the color will be specific to iPhone 12 Pro, too. Now a new report by the notoriously unreliable DigiTimes is adding weight to the Navy Blue rumors.
In a post about new iPhone shipment numbers, DigiTimes mentions almost in passing that a new "dark blue" iPhone 12 is coming in 2020.
In addition to adding a dark blue model, for the first time, into the iPhone family products, Apple also brings a number of specification upgrades to new iPhones, including camera modules, displays and communications modules.
This backs up the claims from September, first made by EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach.
Exclusive Navy Blue iPhone 12 Pro Leaks w/ @MaxWinebach & latest news https://t.co/aHpjPRYy8y pic.twitter.com/FdVwpNy3Pd— EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) January 21, 2020
Since then we've seen plenty of concepts showing what a Navy Blue iPhone could look like and, honestly, I'm right here for it. I thought that Apple might struggle to best the Midnight Green color from last year but this, this might just don it.
As for the rest of the DigiTimes report, it's generally claiming a smaller number of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro units will ship before the end of 2020 when compared with last year's iPhone 11 lineup.
Global shipments of the next-generation iPhone devices (tentatively named iPhone 12 lineup) are expected to total 63-68 million in the second half of 2020, a reduction of over five million units compared to the amount shipped a year earlier for the iPhone 11 lineup, according to the latest forecast of Digitimes Research.
Given the second half of 2020 is very different from the second half of 2019, that should perhaps not be all that surprising.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
TikTok deal may be announced any hour, but could hit snag
Microsoft's bid for TikTok could come to an end soon. A new report claims TikTok owner ByteDance has selected a buyer for its U.S., Australian, and New Zealand businesses, and an announcement could come "as soon as Tuesday."
Netflix is offering some content without subscription – but not on iPhone
Netflix is letting people watch some content for free, but it's a no-go if you're using an iPhone.
Apple Watch Series 5 stocks are running dry ahead of likely Series 6 reveal
We're expecting an Apple Watch Series 6 announcement soon and stocks of Apple Watch Series 5 are already starting to run out.
Add smarts to your existing light bulbs with these awesome sockets
Have a favorite light bulb that you just don't want to replace? Keep it and make it smart at the same time with these HomeKit enabled sockets.