Samsung has deleted a Facebook post mocking Apple's decision to remove the charger from its iPhone 12 box following reports it will follow suit with the Galaxy S21.

Following the release of the iPhone 12, Samsung, along with other vendors like Xioami, were very quick to jump on Apple's announcement that the iPhone 12 would not ship with a power adapter in the box.

The above bost was created by Samsung's Caribbean Facebook page, stating:

Your #Galaxy does give you what you are looking for. From the most basic as a charger, to the best camera, battery, performance, memory and even 120Hz screen.

However, filings in October revealed the Galaxy S21 lineup will ship without a charger just like the iPhone 12. Now, as spotted by GizChina and HTTech, the post has now been removed with a message stating:

This content isn't available at the moment When this happens, it's usually because the owner only shared it with a small group of people or changed who can see it, or it's been deleted.

Apple removed both the power adapter and Lightning EarPods from its iPhone packaging with the release of the iPhone 12, a move it says will help save more than 2 million metric tons of carbon, almost 10% of Apple's yearly emissions. Whilst there are obvious e-waste benefits to the move, cutting down the box size means Apple can ship 70 percent more boxes on each pallet, a huge saving when multiplied by the millions of iPhones it ships each year.