While the iPhone 12 lineup brought 5G to the iPhone for the first time, Apple still has some catching up to do to rivals like Samsung when it comes to 5G speed.

According to a new report from Opensignal, bringing 5G to the iPhone 12 lineup unlocked the door for iPhone users to experience cellular speeds up to twice as fast as previous models.

When we compare the five largest smartphone brands in the U.S. we see Apple users have the biggest increase in download speed. In areas where 5G is available, Apple users had overall download speeds 2.3 times faster than the iPhone users' 4G download speeds. Among the other brands we analyzed, the difference ranged from 1.7 times for LG users, to 1.4 times for OnePlus and Google users.

However, not all 5G is created equal. In their tests, Opensignal found that Samsung phones were still almost 20% faster with their 5G connections than their iPhone counterparts.