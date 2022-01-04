What you need to know
- Samsung has announced three new monitors during CES 2022.
- One monitor could be a great option for Mac users.
- At 32 inches and sporting a UHD panel, the Smart Monitor M8 doesn't yet have a price or release date.
Now that CES 2022 is underway companies are getting their new product announcements out the door nice and early. Samsung is one example, with three new monitors being announced — one of which will be of particular interest to Mac users. And not just because it looks a bit like an iMac and Pro Display XDR.
Announced via press release, the new Samsung Smart Monitor M8 comes in a rather fetching shade of white and even has a remote control. Coming in at 32 inches, it's arguably the perfect size although Samsung doesn't seem to be announcing exactly what resolution we can expect out of it — beyond saying it's a UHD panel. We do know that it supports 1.07 billion colors at 400nit brightness, though.
With an ultra-slim thickness of 11.4mm, which is about three-quarters thinner than the previous model, the 2022 Smart Monitor M8 32" (Model Name: M80B) provides space efficiency. Especially for those who value style, it features a sophisticated flat-back design with enhanced usability and comes in a new warm white color that fits perfectly everywhere. The brilliant UHD panel provides 99% sRGB color gamut while supporting 1.07 billion colors at 400nit brightness, showing every video, document or photo with true-to-life accuracy.
The good news keeps coming with a USB-C connector enabling 65W charging, while a fancy magnetic camera is included in the box — perfect for those FaceTime calls! That alone could make this one of the best Mac displays we've seen, but we'll need to see reviews to be sure.
Samsung hasn't yet said when the new display will go on sale or how much it will cost, however. Two things that are mighty important, especially amid rumors that Apple has its own Pro Display XDR-lite in the works for 2022.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Netflix will begin streaming 20 Russian TV channels to appease watchdog
Netflix will begin streaming 20 Russian state TV channels from March in a move that will be mandated for all streamers that have more than 100,000 daily users. The move comes after Roskomnadzor, the country's media watchdog, classified Netflix as an "audiovisual service" last week.
Apple gives engineers T-shirts to celebrate the success of M1
Apple is celebrating the success of its M1 chips, found in its Mac lineup as well as the iPad Pro, by sending T-shirts to engineers that worked on the Apple silicon transition.
Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 will gain lossless audio support, new charging case
Apple's rumored AirPods Pro refresh will bring with it support for lossless audio as well as a new charging case that will support improved Find My functionality by making a sound when being located.
The perfect fit for smaller spaces, the best 32-inch TVs
Big-screen TVs are the greatest, but a 55-inch probably doesn't make much sense in your bedroom, kitchen, or smaller living room. 32 inches is often the perfect size for these spaces, and these are the best 32-inch TVs you can buy.