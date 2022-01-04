Now that CES 2022 is underway companies are getting their new product announcements out the door nice and early. Samsung is one example, with three new monitors being announced — one of which will be of particular interest to Mac users. And not just because it looks a bit like an iMac and Pro Display XDR.

Announced via press release, the new Samsung Smart Monitor M8 comes in a rather fetching shade of white and even has a remote control. Coming in at 32 inches, it's arguably the perfect size although Samsung doesn't seem to be announcing exactly what resolution we can expect out of it — beyond saying it's a UHD panel. We do know that it supports 1.07 billion colors at 400nit brightness, though.

With an ultra-slim thickness of 11.4mm, which is about three-quarters thinner than the previous model, the 2022 Smart Monitor M8 32" (Model Name: M80B) provides space efficiency. Especially for those who value style, it features a sophisticated flat-back design with enhanced usability and comes in a new warm white color that fits perfectly everywhere. The brilliant UHD panel provides 99% sRGB color gamut while supporting 1.07 billion colors at 400nit brightness, showing every video, document or photo with true-to-life accuracy.

The good news keeps coming with a USB-C connector enabling 65W charging, while a fancy magnetic camera is included in the box — perfect for those FaceTime calls! That alone could make this one of the best Mac displays we've seen, but we'll need to see reviews to be sure.

Samsung hasn't yet said when the new display will go on sale or how much it will cost, however. Two things that are mighty important, especially amid rumors that Apple has its own Pro Display XDR-lite in the works for 2022.