Samsung is experiencing growing pressure from Apple in Europe.

According to new data from Strategy Analytics, sales of Samsung phones actually shrank by one percent in 2021 while shipments of the iPhone grew by eleven percent on the continent.

Despite its lack of growth, Samsung continues to lead all other brands in terms of market share. At the end of 2021, Samsung held a market share of 29% with Apple trailing at 23%. realme experienced enormous growth in the European market last year (548%) and shot into fifth place behind Xiaomi and Oppo.

Apple's continued growth in Europe is no doubt due to the popularity of the iPhone 13, the company's newest generation of iPhone. Apple has continued to announce record performance with its latest iPhone models in a number of countries.

While we'll have to wait until the fall of this year to see the iPhone 14, the company is expected to announce the third generation of the iPhone SE with 5G support at an event that is rumored to take place on March 8. The event is also rumored to feature a new generation of iPad Air and at least one new Mac.