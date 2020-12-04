Satechi Magnetic Charging CableSource: Satechi

What you need to know

  • Satechi just announced the Magnetic Charging Cable for iPhone 12..
  • It latches onto an iPhone in a similar way to MagSafe but maxes out at 7.5W.

Accessory maker Satechi just announced its new USB-C Magnetic Wireless charging Cable and it's designed with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in mind. Magnetic just like MagSafe, the charging puck attaches to the back of the new iPhones and charges them without the need to connect any Lightning cables.

While it connects the same was a MagSafe, this cable isn't actually MagSafe. Apple's wireless charger can power a new iPhone at 15W whereas Satechi's alternative tops out at the standard 7.5W we're used to seeing from Qi chargers.

It's quite the looker, though!

Satechi's USB-C Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable integrates powerful magnets to provide a solid grip while charging the latest iPhone 12. Simply place the back of the smartphone on top of the charger and its magnetic design will snap and click into place, providing peace of mind with a secure and fast charge. The charger provides users a fast charge and less downtime, with up to 7.5W output for iPhone devices.

Want to use this thing with your older iPhone? Satechi has thought of that and you can buy an optional magnetic sticker that can be attached to the back of your iPhone 11, for example. It's all pretty obvious, really.

The Magnetic Sticker is designed to pair with the USB-C Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable to enable support for iPhone 11 models and iPhone 12 cases that are not MagSafe compatible. Made with eco-leather for a modern touch, simply peel and stick to the back of the smartphone to take advantage of magnetic charging.

Satechi's new Magnetic Charging Cable will retail for $29.99 when it goes on sale on December 16. You can pre-order it now, though.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.