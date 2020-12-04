Accessory maker Satechi just announced its new USB-C Magnetic Wireless charging Cable and it's designed with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in mind. Magnetic just like MagSafe, the charging puck attaches to the back of the new iPhones and charges them without the need to connect any Lightning cables.

While it connects the same was a MagSafe, this cable isn't actually MagSafe. Apple's wireless charger can power a new iPhone at 15W whereas Satechi's alternative tops out at the standard 7.5W we're used to seeing from Qi chargers.

It's quite the looker, though!