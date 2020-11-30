Countertop toaster ovens are once again popular. However, these ovens are much smarter than the ones your parents might have used decades ago. A case in point is the Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart Air Fry Digital Countertop Convection Toaster Oven with Thermometer XL Capacity and a Stainless Steel Finish. Normally priced at $300, the oven is now on sale. For a limited time, you can pick one up for $195.

The Ninja DT251 offers up to 10 times the power versus a traditional full-size convection oven for faster, crispy, and juicy results.

Extremely versatile, the Ninja DT251 performs various tasks, including air fry, air roast, bake, whole roast, broil, toast, bagel, dehydrate, reheat, and pizza, all in one powerful 1800-watt appliance. The smart cook system achieves the perfect doneness from rare to well done at the touch of a button with the integrated food smart thermometer—no guesswork required. And because it features two-level even cooking with no rotating required, you can maximize your countertop space with ease.

Highly-rated, the Ninja weighs 12 pounds and ships with a 15-recipe inspirational guide. It measures 17.09-by-20.22-by-13.34 inches.

The Ninja DT251 isn't the only home item on sale for Cyber Monday. Robot vacuum cleaners are deeply discounted today as are home security cameras.

For even more deals, be sure to take a look at our Cyber Monday page, which continues to receive updates. In the meantime, happy cooking!