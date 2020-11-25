There are countless ways to learn a language nowadays. Leading the pack is Babbel, an award-winning app that helps you master real-world conversation skills. In a special deal, you can currently get lifetime access for just $199 — that is 50% off.
Whether you're learning your second language or your tenth, Babbel makes the process fun. Instead of studying boring lists, you pick up new words through mini-games.
Available online and on mobile, Babbel also has speech recognition technology. This allows the app to provide live feedback on your accent, like a personal coach.
There are 14 languages to choose from on Babbel, and lessons take around 10-15 minutes each day. Each course is focused on everyday topics, such as family, travel, business, and food.
Over 10 million people have learned a language with this platform, and it has picked up great reviews — PC Mag said Babbel "exceeds expectations, delivering high-quality, self-paced courses."
It's also rated at 4.5 stars on Android and 4.6 stars on iOS.
Order now for $199 to get lifetime access, worth $399.
Prices subject to change
Save 25% on everything Mujjo makes including some great iPhone cases
Mujjo makes some stunning iPhone cases and now you can save 25% on anything you like. They even make gloves designed for touching your iPhone!
Track CPU temperature and thermal throttling with the open source Hot
Ever wondered whether your CPU is so hot it's being forced to run slower? This free app tells you.
HomePod mini fans in Mexico and Taiwan can now place their orders
Apple's HomePod mini is now available in two more countries, but a third will have to wait a little while longer.
Take care of yourself or loved ones with the best self care products
It's been a tough year, and it's more important than ever to take care of yourself. These self-care items can help.