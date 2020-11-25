There are countless ways to learn a language nowadays. Leading the pack is Babbel, an award-winning app that helps you master real-world conversation skills. In a special deal, you can currently get lifetime access for just $199 — that is 50% off.

Whether you're learning your second language or your tenth, Babbel makes the process fun. Instead of studying boring lists, you pick up new words through mini-games.

Available online and on mobile, Babbel also has speech recognition technology. This allows the app to provide live feedback on your accent, like a personal coach.

There are 14 languages to choose from on Babbel, and lessons take around 10-15 minutes each day. Each course is focused on everyday topics, such as family, travel, business, and food.

Over 10 million people have learned a language with this platform, and it has picked up great reviews — PC Mag said Babbel "exceeds expectations, delivering high-quality, self-paced courses."

It's also rated at 4.5 stars on Android and 4.6 stars on iOS.

Order now for $199 to get lifetime access, worth $399.

Prices subject to change