It's time to get your game on over at Amazon where various Nintendo eShop Gift Cards are discounted by 10%. You could grab the $20 gift card there for $18 or go all-out with the $70 gift card down to $63. While 10% is a modest saving, it beats paying full price and you can purchase your next game knowing you saved 10%. Plus, Nintendo runs regular sales on the eShop meaning you can stack the savings.

This deal is only available for a limited time, so don't miss it. Your eShop gift card redemption code will be emailed to you shortly after your purchase so you'll be able to put it to use straight away.

All of the best Nintendo Switch games are available to purchase digitally via the eShop. The digital store gives you access to over 1,000 new, classic, and indie video games from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Grab the game you've been looking forward to or invest in some retro classics that will stir your nostalgia a little bit.

Once you have a few games downloaded onto your console, you'll want to make sure you pick up a microSD card for your Switch so you don't reach your console's storage limit of 32GB.

We recently did a roundup of all the Nintendo Switch games available to you, and you can even find a list of the newest eShop titles released this month. It's a great place to start when looking to spend that credit, and then you can just drop the titles on your new card so you don't have to make room elsewhere. The perfect combo.

Though most will probably be using this gift card to buy a game for the Nintendo Switch, you can also use it to buy games for any Nintendo console that has the eShop, including the 3DS XL and Wii U.