Microsoft SQL Server is among the most used database management systems in the world, and companies big and small are in need of trained IT professionals to maintain both Microsoft SQL and Azure environments. The issue here is that while you may be interested in pursuing a lucrative career in this realm, training that will prepare you for key certification exams often costs thousands of dollars.
Right now, however, thanks to iMore Digital Offers, you can grab a complete SQL Certification bundle that includes more than 120 hours of training spread out over 11 separate courses. Instead of paying the regular price of $3,289, you'll instead pay just $39. That's 98 percent off the standard price!
Not only will you receive in-depth SQL Server 2012 and 2016 training, you'll also be brought up to speed with Oracle Database 12c. The 11 courses include:
- Oracle 12c OCP 1Z0-062: Installation & Administration
- Microsoft 70-765 : Provisioning SQL Databases
- Microsoft 70-461: Querying SQL Server 2012
- Microsoft 70-462: Administering SQL Server 2012 Databases
- Microsoft 70-463: Implementing A Data Warehouse With SQL Server 2012
- Microsoft 70-465: Designing Database Solutions For Microsoft SQL Server 2012
- Microsoft 70-466: Implementing Data Models & Reports With Microsoft SQL Server
- Microsoft 70-467: Designing Business Intelligence Solutions With Microsoft SQL Server
- Microsoft 70-464: Developing Microsoft SQL Server 2012 Database
- Oracle 12c OCP 1Z0-061: SQL Fundamentals
- Microsoft 70-764 SQL Server 2016
Grab this 11-course SQL certification bundle for just $39!
If you've been looking for a lucrative new career path and are ready to acquire the knowledge necessary for key certification exams, this 11-course SQL Certification bundle should be right in your wheelhouse. Considering you can right now save more than $3,000, there's not much reason to wait any longer.