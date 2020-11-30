Right now you can save big on the Plex Pass lifetime subscription , which gives you access to even more advanced features. When you sign up for the Plex Pass lifetime subscription, it normally costs $120, but if you use the code HOLIDAYHELP during checkout, the price drops to $90. Then switch your country to Brazil at the credit card checkout window and it will bring the total down even more to just $70. That's $50 off, and it's a one-time payment good for life.

Having a Plex media server setup is the definitive way to organize and watch all of your favorite content, including stuff you already own and music, shows, and photos you plan on acquiring. Even if you just use the free version of the service you'll end up with a library that's easier to manage than anything you've had before.

Plex Pass usually costs $3.99 a month or $39.99 annually. Getting the full lifetime subscription for just $70 is amazing by comparison. Now on sale for $90 when you use the promo code HOLIDAYHELP at checkout, but you can unlock an additional $20 savings by changing the country to Brazil in the credit card payment section. The code expires at midnight, Nov. 30.

The team at Windows Central has a great breakdown of exactly what you can do with a Plex Pass. Have you ever wanted to create your own media server? A collection of all the movies and music you've gathered over the years and a place that lets you play it all? That's what Plex can do for you. Not only that, but Plex makes your media available through mobile devices, web browsers, smart TVs, and more.

Even beyond the media you own, Plex will give you access to a bunch of its own content channels, which include podcasts, web shows, and more. The Plex Pass you're getting gives you a bunch of exclusive features, and early access to new ones. Some of those premium features include things like Camera Upload, Cloud Sync, Plex Sync, parental controls, and more. Thanks to the Plex Live DVR feature, you can combine the service with whatever piece of hardware you're getting in the bundle to watch your shows and recorded live TV anywhere.

Plex also benefits from a network-attached storage device. It's just the sort of hardware that works really well with a system already designed to bring all your media together. Windows Central also has a roundup of the best NAS for Plex and we've seen several go on sale during our Cyber Monday sales.