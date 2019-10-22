I'm so excited to announce that dark mode is now available on iMore. We heard your pleas to turn down the lights and we've taken that to heart. It took a lot of work to make it happen, but now we're thrilled to offer dark mode — and light mode — to whoever wants it!

Here's how it works:

On iOS 13+, Windows 10, Android 10+, and macOS 10.14+, we'll see if your device is in dark mode or light mode and adjust the site theme to match.

If you want to override the automatic selection, or you're using an OS or browser that doesn't support theme detection, you can hit the brightness switch in the ≡ menu in the top left corner of the site to switch between dark and light modes.

Or you can hit the same brightness toggle right here:

Dark Mode Light Mode

And that's it! We're excited to roll this out to you, and want to hear your feedback. Like it? Hate it? Found something that's broken? Drop a line in the comments and let us know what you think!