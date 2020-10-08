Macbook Mini Video CaptureSource: Michael Pick

What you need to know

  • Michael Pick is a genius when it comes to making things small.
  • His latest creation is the world's smallest MacBook Pro.
  • Pick used a Raspberry Pi to create his MacBook Mini.

Taking something and then turning it into something else is always going to be cool, but when someone takes an inexpensive computer, adds some bits, and starts cutting USB ports up, you know it's going to be awesome. That's definitely the case here, with Michael Pick creating the world's smallest MacBook Pro.

Say hello to the MacBook Mini.

This is the world's smallest MacBook Pro (also known as the Macbook Mini). This DIY mini laptop build features a light-up Apple logo on the back of the screen. MagSafe power adapter/charger, and a USB 3.0 port! What more could you ask for? This DIY laptop build has been one of the more challenging projects I've undertaken due to how compact/small all of the parts were.

We've seen Pick work his magic to create a miniature iMac already but this project seems even more impressive, thanks in part to the MagSafe power connector and an illuminated Apple logo. Oh how I miss those!

I love videos like this and I'm sure you'll enjoy this particular one, too. I wish I had the skill – and patience! – to do this kind of thing!