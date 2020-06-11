Scanner Pro by Readdle has a new update out that adds a feature that could well be a hit. Readdle says that scans will no have shadows automatically removed, making it easier than ever to get a useful scan.

Anyone who likes to go paperless and uses a scanning app to do it will know how difficult it can be to avoid shadows. But Readdle reckons it's solved that in its latest update, available for download from the App Store now.

Finding perfect lighting to scan a book page or a receipt can be a real pain. When you're scanning something in artificial light, shadows can make parts of the scan unreadable. And sometimes it's tricky to avoid casting a shadow with your hand holding a phone above a document. With Scanner Pro, you don't need to worry about that anymore.

The examples provided certainly show a huge increase in the quality of the image captured. The image below shows the old result in the center and a newly scanned image, using the new tech, on the right. Impressive stuff!