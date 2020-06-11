What you need to know
- Scanner Pro by Readdle just got a new shadow removal feature.
- It's a free update for existing users of the app.
- Readdle says it will remove shadows cast onto documents, cleaning them up in the process.
Scanner Pro by Readdle has a new update out that adds a feature that could well be a hit. Readdle says that scans will no have shadows automatically removed, making it easier than ever to get a useful scan.
Anyone who likes to go paperless and uses a scanning app to do it will know how difficult it can be to avoid shadows. But Readdle reckons it's solved that in its latest update, available for download from the App Store now.
Finding perfect lighting to scan a book page or a receipt can be a real pain. When you're scanning something in artificial light, shadows can make parts of the scan unreadable. And sometimes it's tricky to avoid casting a shadow with your hand holding a phone above a document. With Scanner Pro, you don't need to worry about that anymore.
The examples provided certainly show a huge increase in the quality of the image captured. The image below shows the old result in the center and a newly scanned image, using the new tech, on the right. Impressive stuff!
You can read more about how the new feature works over on the Readdle blog and the update is available in the App Store now. It's a $3.99 download from the App Store and on these results, it's probably worth every penny.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
MSI's Creator 17 notebook shows what to expect from a mini-LED MacBook Pro
Rumors of a MacBook Pro making use of new mini-LED tech have been around for months and now we get to see what all the fuss is about. But it isn't Apple leading the way – it's MSI.
9 iPhone 12 models and new Mac model numbers listed in Eurasian database
8 new iPhone model numbers and one Mac have been listed on the Eurasian Economic Commission's database.
Apple reminds developers how to file bug reports ahead of iOS 14
If all of our expectations are correct, Apple will announce iOS 14 at WWDC on June 22nd. That'll be followed by developer betas and Apple wants to make sure everyone knows how to report bugs.
Spiffy bands for your Apple Watch Series 4 (44mm)
There's so many more possibilities for your Apple Watch beyond that original band it came with. Here are the best Apple Watch Series 4 bands for 44mm available right now.