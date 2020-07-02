To build a career in IT, you'll want to have a few key certifications under your belt. The CompTIA Secure Cloud Professional Bundle helps you grab two of the most important, with 38 hours of exam prep for just $29.99.

Delivered by expert tutors from iCollege, the training covers key concepts you need to know to pass two CompTIA exams and succeed in the real world.

The first course focuses on CompTIA Cloud+. Through 11 hours of video tutorials, you become familiar with popular cloud platforms and learn how to execute seamless migrations. The training also covers capacity, automation, connectivity, and more.

Course two works towards CompTIA Security+. Even if you don't plan to work in cybersecurity directly, this certificate is important in many technical careers. The course covers common vulnerabilities and attacks, along with risk management.

The price of the bundle includes lifetime access to both courses, which you can access on desktop and mobile.

You would normally pay $590 for this training, but you can grab both courses now for just $29.99.

Prices subject to change

