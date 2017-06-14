How to screenshot your iPad or iPad Pro

iOS makes it incredibly easy to screenshot your iPad or iPad Pro — and iOS 11 will take it to the next level.

iPad Screenshots are great for capturing and sharing epic victories from your games, great moments from your videos, funny conversations on social networks like Snapchat or Facebook, feedback on your projects, bugs you want to report, or almost anything and everything you see on your screen. Because the iPad Pro, iPad, and iPad mini screens are so big, there's a lot you can share!

Coming soon with iOS 11, you'll be able to instantly markup and share your iPad screen caps as well!

How to screenshot you iPad

Launch the app (or apps in split view/picture-in-picture) you want to screenshot. Arrange the app (or apps) exactly the way you want them to appear in the screenshot. Press and hold the Sleep/Wake (on/off) button on the top of your iPad. Quickly click the Home button at the bottom of the screen. Release the Sleep/Wake (on/off) button after the screen flashes white and, if audio is on, you hear the camera shutter sound.

Holding the Sleep/Wake button an instant before tapping the Home button will minimize the chances of accidentally activating Siri or, if you're trying to screenshot the lock screen, blowing through it with Touch ID. Just be quick about it, or you'll pull up the power-off screen.

How to access your iPad screenshots

Once you have your screenshots, it's easy to get to them for editing, markup, sharing, or anything else.

Launch the Photos app from your Home screen. Tap on Albums. Tap on Screenshots.

You can also find your screenshots in the main Photos and Camera albums but you'll have to scroll through everything else as well.

iOS 11 and screenshots

In iOS 11, screenshots linger in thumbnail form at the bottom left of the screen for a few moments after you take them. From there, you can enter Instant Markup.

How to use Instant Markup in iOS 11

