You can buy the new USB-C Apple Pencil right now - here’s how
Two steps forward, one step back.
The brand new USB-C Apple Pencil is the cheapest Apple Pencil on the market, and it has been a long time coming. If you have picked up an iPad in the last few years and have a new iPhone 15, you now only need to bring a single cable to charge them all. This is a wonderful prospect that makes commuting with your iPad and Pencil so much easier.
It is, unfortunately, missing features such as pressure sensitivity, wireless pairing, and charging. The double tap controls found in the 2nd generation Apple Pencil are absent here too, but on the plus side, it is significantly cheaper. So if you’re looking for a cheap and accessible way to draw on your iPad, this is an excellent choice.
Where to look first
- USB-C Apple Pencil order at Amazon
- USB-C Apple Pencil order at B&H Photo
- USB-C Apple Pencil order at Apple
- USB-C Apple Pencil order at Target
Order USB-C Apple Pencil
USB-C Apple Pencil | $79.00 at Apple
Shipping in 1-3 business days, ordering from the Apple store is the conventional way to go. Unfortunately, unlike the Apple Pencil 2, you don’t get the option to engrave it so the experience is no different to traditional stores.
USB-C Apple Pencil | $79.00 at Amazon
If you have an Amazon Prime account, this is the way to go as it ensures the fastest delivery available. This is particularly valuable when it comes to Apple products that are already out as Amazon will often get it to you quicker than Apple itself.
USB-C Apple Pencil | $79.99 at Target
Though it is rather strangely $.99 more expensive at Target, you have the added benefit of being able to pick it up in person — particularly good and fast if you don’t have an Apple Store near you. As well as this, you can buy a 2-year electronic plan at the door if you’re worried about breaking your shiny new pencil.
USB-C Apple Pencil | B&H Photo $79.00
Traditionally more of a place for cameras and camera accessories, B&H Photo can give in-store advice much like that of an Apple store so make it particularly worthwhile if you want to pick up the Apple Pencil in person.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
I’m sure if I were an artist or did a good deal of creative graphics work, I’d use it consistently, but I’m not and I don’t.
It’s an excellent product, but I don’t have a real use for it, unfortunately.