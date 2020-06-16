Last month saw analyst Ming-Chi Kuo report that Apple won't ship EarPods in iPhone 12 boxes later this year and now a second analyst has added their voice to the mix. Wedbush's Dan Ives says that his own checks show that no wired earbuds will be included in the box according to 9to5Mac.

Ives also notes that he expects Apple to shift as many as 85 million AirPods this year, a huge increase on the 65 million that shipped last year. That number is made all the more impressive considering Apple's retail outlets closed for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Supply has also been hit and miss for some models, particularly the popular AirPods Pro.

Regarding the iPhone 12 itself, Wedbush continues to expect a four model lineup with a mixture of 4G and 5G models. There have been mixed reports recently as to whether all iPhone 12 models would support 5G networking, and more specifically at what bands and frequencies.

With that in mind we would likely see the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max ship with 4G radios, leaving 5G to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.