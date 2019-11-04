What you need to know
- The service currently offers over 160 apps, including Ulysses, Photolemur, and Cloud Outliner.
- Setapp for Teams is $8.99 monthly for each user with discounts available.
- MacPaw launched the standalone service in 2016."
Setapp, the popular app subscription service, is growing. Setapp for Teams allows businesses to share over 160 apps for as low as $7.99 per user each month. The service is launching today, November 4, in beta.
First introduced in 2016, Setapp by MacPaw gives users access to a growing library of Mac apps across multiple categories, including lifestyle, productively, Mac maintenance, and web development. Like Spotify for Music and Netflix for video, the content remains accessible on your computer for as long as a subscription is active.
Among the Mac app titles included in the Setapp service are Ulysses, MindNode, BusyCal, PDFpen, and Focused. Each app is ad-free and doesn't include in-app purchases. Updates are included in the subscription.
At launch, Setapp for Teams is available for up to four team members for $8.99 a month per user. Additional team members or devices cost $7.99 per month. According to MacPaw, the service has been designed to simplify billing and make transferring licenses easier when employees come and go.
A regular Setapp subscription is $9.99 per month and includes licenses for up to two devices. A family plan is also available for $19.99 per month.
You can learn more about the Setapp for Teams beta on the official website.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
STELA for Apple Arcade is a shallow, sadistic, totally fun game
Can you outrun killer dark shadows? Take leaps of faith into the unknown? Traverse a world where nothing is what it seems? STELA will test your mettle.
Adobe Rush becomes the first third-party app to post to TikTok
Adobe's MAX event is a steady stream of new announcements and updates, the latest of which is the arrival of TikTok support in Adobe Rush. The update is available in the App Store now.
The new Microsoft Edge launches on January 15 for Windows and macOS
The new version of Microsoft Edge has a release date! Expect to see the browser launch on January 15, with a release candidate available now for those who want to check out the stable version of Edge early. The new Edge will be launching on Windows 7, 8, and 10 as well as macOS too.
These smart plugs work with Siri and HomeKit
If you're new to home automation, a smart plug can be a good first step in building out your connected home. If you've gone all-in on HomeKit-enabled accessories, this list can help you track down the perfect HomeKit-enabled smart plug for your home.