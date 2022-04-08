SF Menu Bar is a new Mac menu bar app that makes it easier and quicker to browse and search for SF Symbols. Once a symbol has been found users can have its name copied straight to the clipboard, ready to be pasted into Xcode or anywhere else.

The app is one that's designed specifically for developers and it can help get around an irritation that people have long had — finding the SF Symbol and name that they wanted wasn't as easy as it should have been. With the release of SF Menu Bar, that all changes. The app itself lives in the menu bar, as the name suggests, and then it can be invoked by a global keyboard shortcut or a simple click. From there, it's just a case of finding the correct symbol and copying out its name, ready for pasting.

SF Menu Bar is a menu bar app which, with a single click or keyboard shortcut, displays a window for browsing and searching SF Symbols. Tap a symbol to copy its name to the clipboard, ready to paste into your code.

SF Menu Bar can search more than 3,300 SF Symbols and it can search all symbols from iOS 13 and all the way through to iOS 15.4. As developer Geoff Hackworth points out, not even Apple's own SF Symbols app supports them all.

Despite being a relatively simple app in terms of its use case, SF Menu Bar still finds room for noteworthy features, including: