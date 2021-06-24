What you need to know
- SharePlay has arrived on the latest iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 developer betas.
- The feature allows you to share music, video, and more through FaceTime.
Earlier today, Apple announced the latest developer betas of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8. One of the most notable features that was added with the latest iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 developer betas is SharePlay.
Testers have confirmed that the second developer betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 include SharePlay, the new feature from Apple that lets you share music, movies, games, and more through FaceTime. When you use SharePlay, everything stays in sync so you are always watching the movie at the same moment or listening to the same section of a song.
Stream movies and TV shows while on a FaceTime call with friends. With synced playback and controls, you'll see everyone laugh, jump, and react to the same moments at the same time. And the volume automatically adjusts, so you can keep talking while you watch.
Get together and listen to an album with friends. The whole group can see what's next and add songs to a shared queue with synced playback and easy-to-use controls.
Share your screen with everyone in your FaceTime call. Browse apartment listings, swipe through a photo album, or plan your next vacation as a group, all while seeing and talking to one another.
SharePlay is easily one of the best features announced at WWDC this year. The technology enables anyone who is physically apart to have shared experiences in the moment.
SharePlay is still only available in the second developer betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. Apple plans to release a public beta in July and a full release in the fall of 2021.
Apple announces new Time to Walk episodes for Fitness+
Apple has today announced new Time to Walk episodes for Apple fitness plus featuring Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, and Lady Gaga.
House Committee approves huge antitrust bill, but it was close...
The House Judiciary Committee has approved a package of bills designed to shake up big tech and break open Apple's App Store, but the main bill was a close call in the vote.
Newsstand is the Google News reader Mac OS 9 users have been waiting for
Someone created a cool Google News RSS reader for Mac OS 9 and it's the best thing you'll see this month.
These HomeKit accessories won't upset your landlord
Just because you rent your home, doesn't mean it has to be dumb! You can still deck out your humble abode with these HomeKit accessories.