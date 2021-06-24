Earlier today, Apple announced the latest developer betas of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8. One of the most notable features that was added with the latest iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 developer betas is SharePlay.

Testers have confirmed that the second developer betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 include SharePlay, the new feature from Apple that lets you share music, movies, games, and more through FaceTime. When you use SharePlay, everything stays in sync so you are always watching the movie at the same moment or listening to the same section of a song.