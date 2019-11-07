Best answer: Yes, for functions that are supported by Wi-Fi and GPS, the Apple Watch Series 2 is still a good option. However, if you need a smartwatch with cellular data that can function independently of your iPhone, then you'll want a more advanced model, such as the Apple Watch 3.

Best affordability

If you're looking for the most affordable Apple Watch, it would definitely be the Series 2. Although Apple no longer sells this model on their website, they do continue to make regular updates that are supported by the Apple Watch 2. Most Apple products continue to receive regular updates for a minimum of five years, so this model should be supported until at least 2021. Most of the basic functions enjoyed by Apple Watch users will still be available on this model, as long as you have a Wi-Fi connection or if your iPhone is close-by.

Great health options

Some of the most sought-after features of the Apple Watch are health and fitness functions. For these purposes, the Apple Watch Series 2 works perfectly fine, with a heart-rate monitor, activity tracker, and water-resistance up to 50 meters. If that's all you're looking for, go for this model! Keep in mind that it does not support cellular data; however, so you won't be able to use data functions unless you are connected to Wi-Fi or your iPhone.

More advanced options

For those who wish to use their Apple Watch independently of the iPhone for data-dependent functions like streaming music and making calls, an Apple Watch Series 2 will not be sufficient. Only later models will support cellular data. For the lowest-priced option, the Apple Store still sells the Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular data.

The Apple Watch 3 is our favorite for a combination of affordability and functionality. Other recent models also support cellular data, such as the Apple Watch 5, which provides always-on functionality and compass features. It's more expensive, but the Series 5 does offer the latest features that aren't supported by earlier models.