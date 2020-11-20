Black Friday is a great time to get your hands on an Apple Watch Series 3 , and if you're only now jumping into the world of Apple Watch, you should absolutely think about it. It's already an older piece of tech, so it's priced lower than the Apple Watch SE or Series 6, to begin with. Add to that the great Black Friday Apple Watch deals at some retailers, and it's a great device to get right now for notifications, quick actions, and, especially, fitness tracking.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is the least-expensive watch Apple still makes

It might lack the bells and whistles of the Apple Watch Series 6 or the S5 system-in-package of the Apple Watch SE, but the Apple Watch Series 3 is still a capable Apple Watch. Particularly if you're planning on using it primarily for fitness tracking, the Apple Watch Series 3 is a solid buy if you're just jumping into Apple's wearable ecosystem.

The Series 3 is already the cheapest Apple Watch you can get that Apple still makes, and that's before you add the Black Friday discounts from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. It's subject to some of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals that you'll find, marking it down well below its $200 starting price.

There are reasons to skip the Series 3, though

While the Apple Watch Series 3 is still a decent device, it's starting to look a little long in the tooth. It's already three years old, and there have been many advancements in the Apple Watch's chip design since it launched. It is, by no means, the best Apple Watch you can buy right now.

But if you want something newer and better, you don't have to make the leap all the way to the Apple Watch Series 6. That's because this year, Apple introduced a more middle-of-the-road watch, sitting between the older, entry-level Series 3 and the top-of-the-line Series 6. That would be the Apple Watch SE.

The Apple Watch SE features the more modern design of the Apple Watch Series 4 onwards, without as many features as the Apple Watch Series 6. In many ways, it more like an enhanced Apple Watch Series 3. For instance, it lacks the pulse oximeter of the Series 6 and the ECG hardware of the Series 4. However, it does have fall detection, just like the Series 4 onwards, but in technical capability, it's more like a faster version of the older watch than a stripped-down version of the best watch.

If you're concerned about the longevity of the Apple Watch Series 3, you should give the SE a look. It's also a part of the great Black Friday Apple Watch deals that you'll be able to find this year. And stay tuned for even more Black Friday Apple deals!