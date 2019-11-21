Best answer: No, since the first-generation Apple Watch no longer supports updates from Apple, it is not a good idea to purchase one. This series hasn't been supported since 2018 and may not be able to run most apps and functions that are optimized for WatchOS 6. If you're looking for a fully functional Apple Watch at a lower price point, your best bet is an Apple Watch Series 3 or later.
- Great function + great price: Apple Watch 3 (From $199 at Apple)
- Latest tech: Apple Watch 5 (From $399 at Apple)
Unsupported original Apple Watch is so 2015
Although it was the coolest of the cool gadgets back in 2015, the original Apple Watch is sadly outdated when compared to the smartwatches of today. Lacking GPS, cellular data, or water resistance, it is not nearly as useful as newer models. Without the functionality to guide a runner's course, answer phone calls, or go for a quick swim, it does not serve well for fitness or communication implementations.
Add to that the fact that Apple no longer supports updates for the first-generation Apple Watch, and you have a smartwatch that will quickly lose the ability to run most apps and new technologies. All in all, it's not worth the purchase when you can spend a little more for the Apple Watch 3, a modern and reasonably priced smartwatch that supports almost all of the latest technology.
Go big or go 3 Series
If budget is not a concern, why not take it a step further and consider the Apple Watch 5? Not only does this model support GPS and cellular data like the 3 Series, but it also has the following new features:
- A bigger display
- Always-on functionality so you can always see the time
- Built-in compass for more accurate map directions
- Faster processor
The 5 Series is the most advantageous choice, but also the most expensive. If you have the budget, go for the 5!
Best value
Apple Watch 3
Excellent price point
Even though it was released in 2017, Apple continues to support updates for the Apple Watch 3, and they still sell it on their website. Equipped with GPS, cellular data, and water resistance up to 50m, this watch has great functionality and supports the latest WatchOS 6. Excellent value for the price.
The latest and greatest
Apple Watch 5
Latest tech
One of the biggest complaints from users of older Apple Watch models was that it did not display the time unless the user lifted the watch up. Apple answered with the always-on watch face technology featured only in the new 5 Series. Also, a more prominent display, built-in compass, and a faster processor make it more user-friendly in so many ways.
