Best answer: No, since the first-generation Apple Watch no longer supports updates from Apple, it is not a good idea to purchase one. This series hasn't been supported since 2018 and may not be able to run most apps and functions that are optimized for WatchOS 6. If you're looking for a fully functional Apple Watch at a lower price point, your best bet is an Apple Watch Series 3 or later.

Unsupported original Apple Watch is so 2015

Although it was the coolest of the cool gadgets back in 2015, the original Apple Watch is sadly outdated when compared to the smartwatches of today. Lacking GPS, cellular data, or water resistance, it is not nearly as useful as newer models. Without the functionality to guide a runner's course, answer phone calls, or go for a quick swim, it does not serve well for fitness or communication implementations.

Add to that the fact that Apple no longer supports updates for the first-generation Apple Watch, and you have a smartwatch that will quickly lose the ability to run most apps and new technologies. All in all, it's not worth the purchase when you can spend a little more for the Apple Watch 3, a modern and reasonably priced smartwatch that supports almost all of the latest technology.

Go big or go 3 Series

If budget is not a concern, why not take it a step further and consider the Apple Watch 5? Not only does this model support GPS and cellular data like the 3 Series, but it also has the following new features:

A bigger display

Always-on functionality so you can always see the time

Built-in compass for more accurate map directions

Faster processor

The 5 Series is the most advantageous choice, but also the most expensive. If you have the budget, go for the 5!