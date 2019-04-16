Best answer: Yoshi's Crafted World is a great way to casually kill some time that won't challenge you too much. If you are looking for a more relaxing game or a great way to game with your kids, this is an easy choice. Adorable fun: Yoshi's Crafted World ($60 at Amazon)

Yoshi's Crafted World is the latest adventure for everyone's favorite dinosaur. This time, instead of yarn, this title goes for a "handcrafted" world of cardboard, clothes pins, and tape that will instantly take you back to your fifth grade art projects. This casual platformer will provide some relaxing fun if you need to de-stress a bit, and it's an incredibly fun way to spend some time with the kiddos.

There's quite a lot here, but it may not quite be enough to be worth the AAA price tag. Pros: Casually fun

Visually impressive

Controls are easy to get used to

Great for the kids Cons: Probably not enough here to be worth the price tag.

Mechanics are fairly limited and can be repetitive. 4.5 out of 5 It's a fun and relaxing adventure for everyone No matter what your physical or mental age, you'd have to try pretty hard to not enjoy this game. For starters, it's a Nintendo game through-and-through. There's a colorful setting, happy music, and a pretty simple story line that everyone can appreciate. It's a fantastic game for the kiddos as well. It's easy enough for them to advance through the stages and unlock the cool costumes without being so challenging that they want to give up.

That doesn't mean it's a walk in the park though. There are still plenty of extra challenges for the bigger kids among us to keep our attention, too. Players need Smiley Flowers to unlock new levels and advance through the game. While you don't need to collect every one of them, if you're a completionist like me, some of the flowers can be quite challenging to acquire. Over the years, Nintendo has developed an incredible knack for being able to take a seemingly simple kids game, and building enough of a challenge to keep the more hardcore gamers interested. Yoshi's Crafted World definitely falls into that category. The mechanics of the game a pretty straight forward and make it easy to jump into the fun immediately. There's hardly any learning curve at all and by the end of the first level, you'll have learned everything you need to know about how to play it. Plus, if you've played previous Yoshi games, everything should seem familiar. As an added bonus, players can collect fun costumes to really get the feel of a "crafty" experience. If you want to take the challenge out, you can choose Mellow Mode instead of Classic Mode. Yoshi will have wings as well that will make it an even more relaxed adventure.

Best of all, the two player co-op allows you to bring a friend along for the ride and opens up a whole new lever of gameplay. This is perfect for parties or family time as even the most inexperienced gamers can jump right in and have a good time.

It's not perfect As fun and enjoyable as this game is, there are still a few annoyances with it. The biggest one for me is the gameplay mechanics. It is fun and super simple to learn, but that's just it; it doesn't really change or expand much as you progress through the game. There are no new skills, items, or upgrades you can unlock as you move on. Yes, some of the levels will offer some new things like a giant, level destroying Yoshi or you can get costumes that sort of act like armor, but that's it. The game can get a little repetitive fairly quickly. Honestly, that does make me wonder if this game is really worth the flagship $60 asking price. Maybe $35-$40 would have been more appropriate. Thankfully, the levels are quite different and the worlds all vary quite a bit from each other, so there is always a new challenge in each level.

Also, due to the nature of it being a Yoshi game, the story is pretty basic. If you're looking for gut wrenching stories with lots of twist and deep character development, this is not the game for you. This isn't really a knock against the game as Yoshi games never really promise anything like this, but just be aware. Lastly, the lack of multiplayer is a bummer. The two player co-op is absolutely a blast and really does make the game much more enjoyable, but there's absolutely room for some online multiplayer content. Online level challenges, online co-op, or maybe even a level builder could all be possible here, but there's just nothing. No sort of online multiplayer whatsoever. This might come down the road with an update but I doubt it. Should you buy Yoshi's Crafted World? Truthfully, the answer to that question depends on the type of gaming experience you want. If you are looking for a casual gaming experience where you can just kick back and relax for a couple of hours while you throw eggs at stuff, then this is absolutely worth your money. There's enough here to keep you interested without having to grind for hours on end to achieve that one last objective. This game is probable even more suited for those of you with young kiddos at home. If your youngster is just getting into video games or you are looking for a wholesome way to spend a few hours with them, this game is a wonderful way to do it. Both of you will enjoy the time together. Again, $60 is a little hard for me to swallow for this game, but hey, they're worth it right?

The game Yoshi's Crafted World Endless family fun. Yoshi's Crafted World is an easy to learn, immersive, enjoyable game for any gamer. Hardcore gamers can take a break and relax and younger or more casual gamers can find something to occupy their time for a bit. $60 at Amazon