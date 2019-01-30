Best answer: Garmin doesn't offer an extended warranty on the Vivosmart HR, but it does come with a one-year manufacturer's warranty.

What does the basic warranty cover?

Like most manufacturer warranties, Garmin's cover any defects that may happen in the manufacturing process up to a year. If you're Vivosmart HR is malfunctioning after only a couple months, and you didn't damage it in any way, the basic warranty from Garmin should cover you. Any damage, loss, or theft, however, won't be covered.

Extended warranty through a retailer

If you purchased (or plan on purchasing) your Vivosmart HR through a big box retailer — like Best Buy — some stores will offer extended warranty options. If you choose to purchase the extended warranty of a store, you'll need to make sure you contact the store you bought your Vivosmart HR from if you ever need a repair or replacement.

Warranties offered through retailers vary from place to place, so make sure you know exactly what you're covered for and what you're not before buying.

Credit card warranty

Some credit cards offer warranty extensions as well as programs that protect against breakage and even theft. Requirements can vary based on providers, but typically require that you have an account in good standing and paid for item completely on the card in question.

Premium cards, like gold or platinum, often have additional benefits that go with their higher membership fees. Check the material that came with your credit card or visit your provider's web site for more information.