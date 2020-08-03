If you need a new iPhone now, should you get the new iPhone SE right now, or should you try and hold out for the rumored smaller iPhone 12 'mini' coming later this fall? And… how much later this year might that be exactly?

iPhone SE vs. iPhone 12: Design The iPhone SE is either a retread or a classic, depending on your point of view. To bring costs down, Apple re-used the the body of the iPhone 8. That means it has a mullet and goatee… Sorry, forehead and chin bezels, straight out of 2014. Same with the smooth, smooth, rounded edges. The glass and aluminum sandwich, though… that's from 2017. It's a design Apple introduced with the iPhone 6 and one they still use today for the iPhone 11. The iPhone 12… well, that doesn't exist yet. But, the usual rumors and leaks that swirl around before any new iPhone release heavily suggest it'll be retro too… in it's own way. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Like the iPhone 5 or original iPhone SE, with squared off sides instead of curves, losing the bezels like current iPad Pro, and adding the glass back of the more recent iPhone designs. Just all retro-future chic hybrid. Yeah, the phone so many jaded journos called "boring" at launch in now the most exciting this in years. Go figure. So, if you like the current design, the iPhone SE is probably your last chance to get it.

If you desperately want a new look, the iPhone 12 should give it to you. iPhone SE vs. iPhone 12: Display

The iPhone SE has 4.7-inch LCD Retina density, P3 wide-gamut display. That means the pixels should be too small for an average person to see at an average viewing distance, and the reds and greens should be richer and more vibrant than old-school sRGM panels. It's got TrueTone, which means it can dynamically match the color temperature of the environment, so whites never look too warm and yellow or cool and blue, just proper, paper white. In other words, it's the exact same size and density as the iPhone 6 and quality as the iPhone 8. Rumors for the iPhone 12 — specifically for this comparison — is that Apple is going to offer a smaller version. An iPhone mini, so to speak. At least, the smallest modern iPhone version ever. With a 5.4-inch display. And, that unlike the iPhone 11, which was LCD like the iPhone SE, it'll be OLED, closer to the iPhone 11 Pro. It won't be quite as good OLED as the Pro, because those panels are hella expensive, but it'll still have deeper blacks, better detail in the highlights, higher contrast ration, and fingers crossed, at least HDR, high dynamic range, support. If not XDR, extreme dynamic range, like the pros. It'll also almost certainly still have the issues that still plague all OLED displays as well, things like off-axis color shifting, and pulse width modulation at lower brightness levels, which annoy some people. But it'll still go corner to rounded corner, and edge to edge… minus one notch. And that means even though the display is bigger the overall phone size — the casing it's in — should be even smaller. Maybe even closer to the original iPhone SE size. Yeah, I know. So if you could care less about the display and size or actually prefer old-school LCD, get the iPhone SE.

If you want OLED, even if it's not Pro-level OLED, and in the smallest package possible, get the iPhone 12. iPhone SE vs. iPhone 12: Security

The iPhone SE still has a Home button, which means it also still has Touch ID. That's Apple's biometric fingerprint identification system When you put your finger down on the Home button, the capacitive ring triggers a photo of the ridges and swirls on your finger, turns that into math, sends it to the Secure Enclave, compares it with the registered prints on file, and if it matches, releases a token that unlocks your phone or app or approves your transaction. As long as your finger can reach the sensor, you can unlock it, even if you're not looking at it. But, you can't be wearing gloves and it can be sensitive to moisture levels if your finger is excessively damp or dry. The iPhone 12 will almost certainly not have a Home button and so, use Face ID. That's Apple's biometric facial geometry scanner. Housed in the infamous notch, it uses a dot projector, flood illuminator, and infra-red sensor to take a 3D snapshot of your face, convert that data to math, send it to the Secure Enclave, uses a neural engine to compare it with the facial geometry on file, and if they match, releases the same kind of approval token. As long as the front facing camera can see your open eyes and nose, you can unlock, even if you're not touching it. But, you can't be wearing IR-blocking sunglasses or a mask that covers your nose and it can be sensitive to direct sunlight blinding the sensor. All of these things on Touch ID and Face ID can be worked around, of course, but depending on how you live your life, one could be much more convenient, and way less of a pain than the other. So, if using a finger print is easier, you're going to want to use an iPhone SE.

But, if scanning your face feels the just effortless, you're going to feel the iPhone 12. iPhone SE vs. iPhone 12: Performance