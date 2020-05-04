Apple recently released a new iPhone SE that has all the power of an iPhone 11, a camera that can beat out the iPhone XR, Touch ID, and, yeah, a forehead and chin straight out of 2017, but a price tag of just $399 in the U.S. And it prompted a lot of reaction. We live in a world where a brand new iPhone is undercutting every single phone OnePlus has released this year in price — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 15, 2020 Even my pal, Jerry Hildenbrand of Android Central wrote that the cheapest iPhone has a more powerful processor than the most expensive Android phone. And, of course, Tim Cook: I have seen a strong customer response to iPhone SE, which is our most affordable iPhone. But it appears that those customers are primarily coming from wanting a smaller form factor with the latest technology, or coming over from it from Android. So, are people really happy with their choices and their ecosystems? Are they set in their ways and their current phones? Have they decided the grass never really gets any greener? Or, are there frustrations that come up, new features that get added, security scandals that blow up, and new phones at new, lower, price points that … change everything again? Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Don't Switch to iPhone OK, so, yeah, every time I do this I have to be straight with you and point out that there are some very legitimate reasons not to switch. To be frank, they're also the reason I buy an Android phone every year. Currently a Pixel 4. 1. Variety

First, Apple is still the only company making iPhones. So, if you don't like what Apple's doing, you're out of luck for phones running iOS. With Android, if one company ticks you off or stops serving your needs, you have several others to choose from. You can also get features and form-factors other companies are willing to play with that Apple just doesn't consider ready for primetime yet, like 108 megapixel 100x periscope zooms and, yeah, all the folds and flips. If you hate notches you can get foreheads or hole punches or them mechanical choochers what raise and lower or spin around. You can get waterfall and wrap-around displays, USB-C ports, even the occasional 3.5mm headphone jack and SD card slot. RIP physical keyboards. There is a metric tonnage of hardware options, which is something Apple can't and won't match. 2. Customizability Like Subways, you can also have Android your way. With the iPhone, sure, you can change wallpaper and move around icons, but you're always locked to that look and that grid. Android isn't your dad. Or mom. You can theme, and swap launches, flash ROMs — to the kids still flash ROMs? — and make your system font Comic Sans if you want to. But oh god please don't. Some people just want their phones to just work for them, but if you're willing to work for your phone, literally the more time and effort you're willing to put in, the weirder and wilder and more "you" your phone can become. Even if Apple adds a ThemeKit and proper FontKit, and finally kicks that new Springboard design out the door, short of jailbreaking, this again is something Apple won't and can't provide. Do Switch to iPhone On the flip side — not an actual flip ... you know what I mean — there are still some equally valid reasons to make the switch. Just as frankly, these are the exact reasons I personally have stuck with the iPhone and keep using it as my main phone. 2. The iPhone SE

I'm going to talk about a lot of the individual elements that go into this in a hot-take minute, like being able to turn the iPhone into a really great Google Phone, or not at all, the quality and power of the hardware and apps, the security and privacy model, and the comfort that comes from having AppleCare and software updates available for years. But the new iPhone SE is a game-changer in that, like I said upfront, it gives you all of those advantages, but at a starting price of $399 in the U.S. That's compelling and, frankly, something Apple hasn't had to offer in a good long while. If the Home button and Touch ID aren't deal-breakers, hell, if they're deal-makers for you, the iPhone SE alone is probably the biggest incentive anyone's had to switch in years. 1. The Google If you're on Android, outside of China, with very, very few exceptions, you're on Google. And that's totally fine for a lot of people. But not everyone. Now, Google does make it so that you can pick up almost any Android device, current Huawei bands notwithstandin, log in with your account, and basically be up and running. With an iPhone, you can use your Apple ID, which you might already have from iTunes back in the day or an iPad or whatever. And, if you love you your Google and want to stick with them, that's fine. Just download any or all of the plethora of iOS apps that Google provides, from Gmail to YouTube, Maps to Chrome, and log in to any of them with your same Google ID. And Google will very helpfully try to log you into everything else using that ID. iPhone users still provide so many eyeballs and so much money Google makes sure they're pretty much everywhere. And, for anything else, Apple has a Switch to iOS app in the Google Play Store that'll help you move whatever's not already in Google right on over. It works so well, an argument could be made — and I know, because I've made it… a lot — that the iPhone + Google apps and services can be an even better Google phone than Android. 2. Not the Google If you don't like Google, outside of China, using Android is tough. Google has its hooks in deep in the OS and the Google Play APIs which let modern Android phones be Android. So, yes, you can make the iPhone into a really top-flight Google phone if you want, and even have the advantage of keeping Google out of your OS layer and only in the apps you choose to allow them. But, if you don't want any Google, anywhere on your phone or in your life, you can totally do that, too. If you don't like Google's privacy policies or security track record, if you hate the idea of data exploitation and surveillance capitalism, you can stick completely to Apple's apps. Or Microsoft's. Yeah, you can make the iPhone into a pretty great Windows Phone, too, if you prefer. The point is, you get to choose. 5. Privacy Similar to Google, you can deck out your iPhone with all the Facebook apps if you want to. The big blue one, Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram. They all work great on the iPhone, better even. So much better, that's the reason you so often see celebrities and even other Android makers accidentally post their Android ads… from the iPhone. Whoopsie. Same with TikTok. It's why you see iPhones in the hands of so many of the biggest people on the platform. But, also similar to Google, you also get the ability to just say 'no'. 'Hell no'. Apple has been leading the way on privacy. And when Apple talks about privacy, it's talking about privacy as in zero-knowledge. Even Apple doesn't get your data. Google and Facebook have been forced to talk about privacy lately as well, but Google has been intentionally conflating it with data retention and Facebook with encryption. They're also both really, really happy to cut third-party developers out of the data chain and call that improved privacy. So far, though, Apple's the only one being really, really happy to cut themselves out. If you think that just means Apple's services suck, you still have the option of using Google's or Facebook's or Microsoft's or anyone else's. But, Apple and the iPhone are the only ones currently offering you that range of privacy and security options. 4. The camera