For the first time in 50 years, the Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl. Ahead of Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Florida against the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers, fans should consider buying one of these remarkable iPhone cases. Available for various iPhones and at different price points, you're sure to find at least one that matches your style. Go Chiefs!

KCK: Skinit Kansas City Chiefs Folio Case

Staff Favorite

This case from Skinit features faux-leather vegan materials and is printed with a vivid ink-infused process. With the inner-pocket, you can store your cash, ID, and up to four credit cards.

$50 at Skinit

The leader: Patrick Mahomes

It's Mahomes' first Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. Celebrate his big day with this case, which is available for multiple iPhone models.

$27 at Fine Art America

Not bulky: TPU Slim Soft Case

Available for various iPhone models, this TPU case offers a thin design that protects your investment from falls and scratches.

$10 at Amazon

It's a group thing: Team Jersey Case

Become part of the team with this football jersey themed iPhone case that's made with an impact resistant polycarbonate outer shell and an inner TPU liner for extra protection.

$50 at Skinit

Long time pride: Vintage Art Case

Artist Joe Hamilton created this case design, which is available in a vertical or horizontal orientation. It's available in a slim (shown) and tough case style.

$27 at Fine Art America

Classic look: Hard Plastic Case

Offering a unique design, this hard case gives you full access to your device's user interface, camera, and more. It's a great gift for Chiefs fans everywhere.

$15 at Amazon

Protect in style: Hybrid Impact Licensed Case

For the iPhone 11 Pro Max, this case shows off the team's iconic colors in a design sure to turn some heads.

$25 at Amazon

Rinse and repeat: Skinit Blast Alternative

Die-hard Chiefs fans will love this SKIN, which shows off the team's name countless times. Go team!

$15 at Skinit

Beautiful presentation: Wood Fence Case

By artist Joe Hamilton, this hard-shell iPhone case features a slim profile and a design that wraps around the edges. It's available with the design in a horizontal or vertical position for various iPhone models.

$27 at Fine Art America

Celebrate your favorite team

It isn't every year that your favorite NFL team gets to the Super Bowl. Since this year is special, Kansas City Chiefs fans deserve to celebrate in style by buying one of these cases. We're loving the Skinit Folio Case, which offers a great design and useful pockets inside. If folios aren't for you, consider the classic Hard Plastic Case that's both practical and inexpensive.

Are you a long-time Chiefs fan? Then you deserve the Vintage Art Case, which includes a unique design highlighting yesteryear. Whatever case you decide upon, we wish you a Happy Super Bowl and a bit of good luck in Miami Gardens!

