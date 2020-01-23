For the first time in 50 years, the Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl. Ahead of Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Florida against the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers, fans should consider buying one of these remarkable iPhone cases. Available for various iPhones and at different price points, you're sure to find at least one that matches your style. Go Chiefs!

Celebrate your favorite team

It isn't every year that your favorite NFL team gets to the Super Bowl. Since this year is special, Kansas City Chiefs fans deserve to celebrate in style by buying one of these cases. We're loving the Skinit Folio Case, which offers a great design and useful pockets inside. If folios aren't for you, consider the classic Hard Plastic Case that's both practical and inexpensive.

Are you a long-time Chiefs fan? Then you deserve the Vintage Art Case, which includes a unique design highlighting yesteryear. Whatever case you decide upon, we wish you a Happy Super Bowl and a bit of good luck in Miami Gardens!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.