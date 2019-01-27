For the first time since after the 2001 season, the Rams are going to the Super Bowl, this time representing the city of Los Angeles, California. And once again, they're playing the New England Patriots for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. If you're a Rams fan, you'll want to check out these terrific iPhone cases that celebrate your team ahead of the big game.

City of Angels

Skinit Los Angeles Rams Case

It's true, the Rams aren't in St. Louis anymore, and it clearly shows on this case stamped "Los Angeles Rams."

$40 at Skinit

Two loves combined

Prime Brands Group Cell Phone Case Apple

With this case, you can promote your favorite football team while also retaining your phone's iconic Apple logo. The case offers a back texture design on a black TPU skin.

$25 at Amazon

Sleek design

Official Helmet Case

Featuring a modern yet classic design, this case is available for various iPhone models. It shows off the unique design of the Los Angeles Rams helmet.

$20 at Amazon

Beautiful presentation

Barn Door Case

By artist Dan Sproul, this hard-shell iPhone case features a slim profile and a design that wraps around the edges. It's available with the design in a horizontal or vertical position.

$30 at Fine Art America

It's a group thing

Team Jersey Case

Become part of the team with this football jersey themed iPhone case that's made with an impact resistant polycarbonate outer shell and an inner TPU liner for extra protection.

$40 at Skinit

For something different

Pink Logo Blast Case

Celebrate your favorite NFL team in style with this pink themed case from Skinit. Available for various iPhone models.

$40 at Skinit

Clear and durable

NFL Symmetry Series Clear Case

For superior protection, consider this clear case from Otterbox. The one-piece design slips on and off in a flash. Available for various iPhone models.

$45 at Otterbox

Long time pride

Vintage Art Case

Artist Joe Hamilton created this case design, which is available in vertical or horizontal orientation. It's available in a slim (shown) and tough case style.

$27 at Fine Art America

Classic look

Forever Collectibles Case

Combining a hard shell with a silicone core, this case is always going to be a winner, no matter the final score.

$19 at Amazon

The Los Angeles Rams are celebrating their first trip to the Super Bowl and the third for the Rams franchise. Mark this huge milestone by purchasing one or more cases for your iPhone that celebrate the team. Among the many Rams-inspired cases that are available are ones that celebrate the team's long history and others which feature a more modern look. Whatever case you decide on, go Rams!

