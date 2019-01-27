For the first time since after the 2001 season, the Rams are going to the Super Bowl, this time representing the city of Los Angeles, California. And once again, they're playing the New England Patriots for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. If you're a Rams fan, you'll want to check out these terrific iPhone cases that celebrate your team ahead of the big game.
City of Angels
Skinit Los Angeles Rams Case
It's true, the Rams aren't in St. Louis anymore, and it clearly shows on this case stamped "Los Angeles Rams."
Two loves combined
Prime Brands Group Cell Phone Case Apple
With this case, you can promote your favorite football team while also retaining your phone's iconic Apple logo. The case offers a back texture design on a black TPU skin.
Sleek design
Official Helmet Case
Featuring a modern yet classic design, this case is available for various iPhone models. It shows off the unique design of the Los Angeles Rams helmet.
Beautiful presentation
Barn Door Case
By artist Dan Sproul, this hard-shell iPhone case features a slim profile and a design that wraps around the edges. It's available with the design in a horizontal or vertical position.
It's a group thing
Team Jersey Case
Become part of the team with this football jersey themed iPhone case that's made with an impact resistant polycarbonate outer shell and an inner TPU liner for extra protection.
For something different
Pink Logo Blast Case
Celebrate your favorite NFL team in style with this pink themed case from Skinit. Available for various iPhone models.
Clear and durable
NFL Symmetry Series Clear Case
For superior protection, consider this clear case from Otterbox. The one-piece design slips on and off in a flash. Available for various iPhone models.
Long time pride
Vintage Art Case
Artist Joe Hamilton created this case design, which is available in vertical or horizontal orientation. It's available in a slim (shown) and tough case style.
Classic look
Forever Collectibles Case
Combining a hard shell with a silicone core, this case is always going to be a winner, no matter the final score.
The Los Angeles Rams are celebrating their first trip to the Super Bowl and the third for the Rams franchise. Mark this huge milestone by purchasing one or more cases for your iPhone that celebrate the team. Among the many Rams-inspired cases that are available are ones that celebrate the team's long history and others which feature a more modern look. Whatever case you decide on, go Rams!
