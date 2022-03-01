Siri says we'll just have to wait a little longer for an Apple Event

Apple has been long rumored to be holding its first event of the year next week on Tuesday, March 8. However, if Siri has anything to say about it, we might be waiting a little bit longer.

Spotted by Aaron Zollo, it appears that Siri might be hinting to us that the rumored Apple Event on March 8 might get pushed back just a bit. If you ask Siri "what is going to be announced at the Apple Event," she'll respond with the following answer:

"You can't hurry news. No, you'll just have to wait."

Ask Siri what will be announced at the Apple event and you will see this. pic.twitter.com/S4CQzU8tRh — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) March 1, 2022

Of course, Apple could turn around and still announce an event for next week, but it usually does so a week ahead of time. This time, however, that week-long notice has come and gone, making many start to doubt that an event is happening next week.

Some are even starting to wonder if the company will host an event at all or decide to release its new products through press releases. The company did just that back in the spring of 2020 when the pandemic began. With the invasion of Ukraine, Apple may have decided that an event isn't appropriate at this time.

While we can speculate on whether or not we'll get an actual event, everyone seems to still be confident that the company will soon release a new iPhone SE, iPad Air, and at least one new Mac.