The Apple executive responsible for overseeing Siri for the past seven years recently left that role, said five people with knowledge of the change.

Bill Stasior, who was recruited from Amazon in 2012 to lead Siri after two of the technology's creators left Apple, is no longer heading the voice assistant group, though he remains at Apple, the people said. The change appears to be part of an effort by John Giannandrea, Apple's senior vice president of machine learning and AI strategy, to put more of his own stamp on the group responsible for Apple's voice assistant.