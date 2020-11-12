If you run a business and you need to pitch online, the quality of your presentations really matters. Sizle Pro is a design platform that helps you create high-converting slides in minutes, and lifetime access is now only $29.99.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/AGfwTQCEh7c
Many presentation apps are designed for people who are pitching in person. In contrast, Sizle Pro was made for the web.
This platform lets you collaborate with your colleagues to create beautiful presentations using simple tools. You can choose from a range of templates, drag content into place, and change the look as you please.
Just as importantly, Sizle tracks how your presentations perform. You can see exactly when clients open your documents, and which slides draw the most attention.
All this information comes back to you via mail alerts, and you can even add forms for live feedback.
Sizle Pro also has a built-in CRM to track the progress of every lead, and full access management for your presentations.
Lifetime access is worth $600, but you can get your subscription today for just $29.99 including five seats for every workspace.
Prices subject to change
