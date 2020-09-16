Apple just unveiled an all-new iPad Air for 2020 and it looks amazing. The only problem is that it costs $599 and up which is not great for those on a budget. If you don't need the latest and greatest model, you could save a solid amount on the previous-gen iPad Air 2 today at Woot. Prices start at just $219.99 for the refurbished devices there and, though they may show some cosmetic wear, they are restored to work like new and come with a 90-day warranty.

While the iPad Air 2 is no longer the flagship tablet it once was, it's still a perfectly capable device in 2020 and even supports Apple's latest iPadOS 14 software.

The ultra-thin tablet weighs less than a pound, and the Retina Display provides you with impressive color and high contrast. Touch ID uses your fingerprint to keep everything secure and the tablet features an 8MP rear camera and FaceTime HD camera for video calls. It's powered by the A8X chip and has a battery life of up to 10 hours.

If you want an affordable device to keep around the house for emails, web browsing, or the occasional Apple TV+ show, the iPad Air 2 is still a great pick, especially if you can get one as cheap as you can today. The deal at Woot expires tonight or when sold out, so don't wait on placing an order if you want one. If it's not the device for you, be sure to peep our list of the best iPad deals for a bunch of other live offers.

Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on today's order by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a member before, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to have your orders shipped for free at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.