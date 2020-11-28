With so many amazing Nintendo Switch games available it can be almost impossible to know which to buy next. Sometimes a good deal is enough to tip the balance and in that case, welcome to your next game – Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

This game takes 100 years before the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game and that's all you need to know.

Taking place a full 100 years before Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, this game lets you experience the events of the Great Calamity. And no, I don't mean the PS5 stock situation.

Join the struggle that brought Hyrule to its knees. Learn more about Zelda, the four Champions, the King of Hyrule and more through dramatic cutscenes as they try to save the kingdom from Calamity. The Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity game is the only way to see firsthand what happened 100 years ago.

If that isn't enough to whet the old Hyrule appetite, I don't know what is! Whether you're new to the Zelda franchise or are coming at this as a veteran of the games, this is a great addition to anyone's collection. And now with added bargain!