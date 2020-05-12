August has announced that its updated, slimmer and smarter, Wi-Fi Smart Lock is now available. First introduced back at CES 2020, the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock replaces an existing deadbolt to enable convenient smart features such as remote access, auto-unlock/locking, and app and voice controls.

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock sports a significantly smaller footprint than its predecessors, making it a little easier on the eyes when installed. August states that the lock is around 45% smaller in volume, and 20% slimmer than the August Smart Lock Pro, its previous flagship. Despite its smaller size, the lock still retains its iconic circular design, and comes in Silver and Matte Black options.

Sized 45% smaller in volume and 20% slimmer than the August Smart Lock Pro -- and with no need for an extra Wi-Fi Connect Bridge -- the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock boasts a beautifully discreet and simple design. It also has a few subtle but valuable new design features. The lock's face offers softer surface transitions and rounded edges, while the refined, textured ridges surrounding the lock invite tactility when the lock is manually rotated (the turning mechanism is smoother too).

As its name suggests, the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock also includes wireless connectivity built right in. The onboard Wi-Fi means that a separate Connect bridge/hub is no longer required for remote access and smart home integrations. The lock works with Apple's HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and the Google Assistant, as well as with the August Home app available on both iOS, watchOS, and Android.

In addition to smart controls, the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock includes staples such as auto lock/unlocking based on proximity, guest keys, and an activity timeline. The updated lock is compatible with the existing August Keypad for pin code unlocking, and its unique DoorSense feature can alert users if a door is left open or unlocked after a short period of time.

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has a retail price of $249.99, and it can be purchased now directly from August.com and Best Buy. The lock will be available through additional retailers starting May 17th.