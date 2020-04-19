The iPhone 12 has been rumored to be a major design shift from the iPhone 11, and one of the most hoped-for design changes has been a smaller notch.

According to a a leaked image of the design of the iPhone 12, it appears that a smaller notch may be exactly what we are getting. Jon Prosser, the host of Front Page Tech, tweeted out a couple of images of the new notch on Sunday night with the words, "here you go, internet."

The image shows off how the components contained in the iPhone's notch like the front-facing camera, flash, and those that enable Face ID would fit into the new, smaller notch. According to the design, the new notch would still fit the proximity sensor, dot projector, flood illuminator, front camera, infrared camera, and ambient light sensor. The front-facing speaker would be placed above the other components.

Last week, EverythingApple Pro and Max Weinbach leaked a CAD image of the new iPhone 12 with a smaller notch, and this latest leak from Jon Prosser seems to align with the design they reported.