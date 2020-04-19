What you need to know
- A new leak seemingly confirms the iPhone 12 will have a smaller notch.
- A new design document from Jon Prosser shows off the new notch design.
- This backs up earlier reports from EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach.
The iPhone 12 has been rumored to be a major design shift from the iPhone 11, and one of the most hoped-for design changes has been a smaller notch.
According to a a leaked image of the design of the iPhone 12, it appears that a smaller notch may be exactly what we are getting. Jon Prosser, the host of Front Page Tech, tweeted out a couple of images of the new notch on Sunday night with the words, "here you go, internet."
Here you go, internet. 😏 pic.twitter.com/REfSw28KSX— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 20, 2020
The image shows off how the components contained in the iPhone's notch like the front-facing camera, flash, and those that enable Face ID would fit into the new, smaller notch. According to the design, the new notch would still fit the proximity sensor, dot projector, flood illuminator, front camera, infrared camera, and ambient light sensor. The front-facing speaker would be placed above the other components.
Last week, EverythingApple Pro and Max Weinbach leaked a CAD image of the new iPhone 12 with a smaller notch, and this latest leak from Jon Prosser seems to align with the design they reported.
Not only will the new iPhone 12 have a smaller notch, but it will feature smaller bezels and a completely new body similar to that of the iPad Pro or the iPhone 4. It is also expected to feature a four-lens camera system, adding in the LiDAR scanner that is currently reserved to the 2020 iPad Pro.
