Controlling your Apple smart home gets easier thanks to new Matter partner announcement

Popular smart home automation giant Brilliant has today announced plans to add support for Matter to its smart home system in 2023.

In joining the Connectivity Standards Alliance, Brilliant joins a long list of companies planning to help change the smart home game through Matter, a new connectivity standard that will bring interoperability to smart home devices powered by Apple, Amazon, Google, and more in ways never-before-seen in the smart home.

Brilliant says its membership will bring leadership and expertise to the Matter Working Group. Not only is Brilliant joining Matter and the CSA, it is also announcing plans to bring Matter support to its lineup of all-in-one smart home controllers and smart lighting systems next year.

A Brilliant idea

Brilliant's Smart Home Control In-Wall Touchscreen for lights is already our pick for best HomeKit light switch, and with support for Matter coming in 2023, Brilliant will soon become a top pick for controllers and automation that supports a wide range of smart home accessories including smart lights, security cameras, door locks, thermostats, energy meters, and more.

Matter support is a major step outside the comfort zone for Apple, which is notoriously exclusive and closed-loop when it comes to ecosystems. Matter promises to shake up the smart home and ensure that capable devices will work with any ecosystem or smart assistant, which means you'll be able to choose smart home devices based purely on design, features, and utility without the need for support from a particular ecosystem or virtual assistant.

Popular smart light vendor Nanoleaf this week unveiled its first iteration of Matter-compatible smart bulbs and a light strip set to be released next year.