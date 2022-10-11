5 must-have HomeKit gadget savings from Amazon's Prime Day 2 sales

Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is in full swing, and these sales are always a fantastic time to beef up your smart home network. Whether you need lights, security, smart plugs, or anything else, here are five fantastic HomeKit deals you don't want to miss.

Amazon Prime Early Access Homekit Sales

Arlo Essential Indoor Camera | $99 now $79 at Amazon



Tis perfect indoor security camera has everything you need. Night vision, two-way audio, and a siren you can sound. Plus, it's completely hub-free meaning it just needs Wi-Fi access directly and that's it.

eufy SoloCam S40 | $169 now $104 at Amazon The eufy Security SoloCam provides endless battery life thanks to solar power. It has a 600-lumen spotlight with a motion sensor to ward off unwanted visitors, or just light up your driveway at night. It also has a 2K resolution and like the eufyCam doesn't come with any attached fees or subscriptions. It works over 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi.

Meross Dual Smart Plug | $16 now $12 at Amazon The Meross Smart Plug works with Apple HomeKit, meaning you can use Siri to quickly switch appliances on and off using just your voice. It's rated for 10 amps and works over 2.4GHz WiFi and is the perfect starter item to make your home a little bit smarter.

Meross Smart LED Light Strip | $40 now $28 at Amazon This Meross Light strip works with HomeKit so you can use Siri voice commands to change lights and turn them on and off. Also, it's a whopping 32.8 feet long!

Meross Dual Smart Plug (4-pack) | $39 now $32 at Amazon The same as the above Meross Smart Plug deal, but get four for just $32!

There are plenty of other great deals to be had across Amazon's two days of Early Access sales, so be sure to tune in to our live blog to keep on top of all the best money-saving opportunities!

