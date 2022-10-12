Eufy's Security camera bundle is a massive 35% of this Prime Early Access sale

The Amazon Prime Early Access sale is still rolling, and it's a great time to pick up some great smart home security products to protect your property. We've seen some great Eufy deals on security cameras the last 24 hours, but this bundle discount of 35% really takes the cake. In you'll get two cameras and a base station for just $239 instead of the usual $369.

eufy Security bundle | $369 now $239 at Amazon
The eufy Security bundle provides two 2K resolution cameras (1080p when using HomeKit) as well as a HomeBase 2, mounting products, charge cables, and more.

Eufy's security products, including its cameras offer 365-day battery life for all-year-round protection. They also have advanced Night Vision for better monitoring in the dark and higher quality recording. The eufyCam 2 Pro is IP67 rated so can withstand all the elements. The great thing about eufy is that there are no hidden or recurring costs.

If you've already got eufy security or you want to supplement your purchase with extra cameras, here are a couple of extra deals that could help you out!

eufyCam 2 Pro | $199 now $103 at Amazon
The eufyCam 2 Pro comes with a 2K resolution (1080p while using HomeKit) and 365-day battery life from just one charge. It has advanced night vision and works in all weather. You'll need eufy's HomeBase in order to operate, as this is an add-on.

eufy SoloCam S40 | $169 now $104 at Amazon
The eufy Security SoloCam provides endless battery life thanks to solar power. It has a 600-lumen spotlight with a motion sensor to ward off unwanted visitors or just light up your driveway at night. It also has a 2K resolution and, like the eufyCam, doesn't come with any attached fees or subscriptions. It works over 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi.

