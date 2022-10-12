Nanoleaf Prime Early Access deal sees big savings across the range
There's one day left in the Amazon Prime Early Access sale and you can still pick up some fantastic deals on HomeKit and smart lighting gear, especially on a range of excellent Nanoleaf lighting products.
Right now you can save up to $70 on Nanoleaf's Lines, Elements, Shapes, Mini Triangles, and Bulbs! Here's a full run down of the savings.
Nanoleaf Lines |
$199 now $159 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $40 on these fantastic Nanoleaf Lines, WiFi-compatible smart LED decorations that can be used for a wide range of rooms and vibes. The starter kit comes with 9 LED lines. Use them as warm, atmospheric lighting for a bedroom or kitchen, or vastly increase your frame rates by turning up the RGB in your gaming setup.
Nanoleaf Elements|
$249 now $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
We absolutely loved Nanoleaf's Elements light panels in our review, they bring a touch of classy wooden decor to your home and are very easy to install. They're a break from more plasticky looking designs that look more at home in your... home. Did we mention they're $50 off?
Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons|
$199 now $158 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Nanoleaf's Shapes Hexagons are the white, plastic alternative to Hexagons and really the OG Nanoleaf experience. They can be customized in any layout and color configuration for basically any pattern you can think of. You get 7 in a pack and they even work with screen mirroring to reflect the colors on-screen as you game or watch movies.
Shapes Mini Triangles (Expansion)|
$120 now $95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Nanoleaf's Mini triangles are a pack of 10 lights to expand your Mini Triangles starter pack, which you'll need to pick up separately.
All of Nanoleaf's lights are HomeKit compatible so will work with control using Siri and your iPhone, they can also be synced up with other smart home devices using shortcuts and can be expanded and grown over time thanks to Nanoleaf's range of expansion packs, leaving you truly limitless configurations and customizations.
We're tracking all the best deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, so make sure you're sticking with us for the two days of the sale.
