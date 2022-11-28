Philips Hue stuns with up to 50% Cyber Monday savings on smart HomeKit lights

Cyber Monday is here and has finally delivered some savings on Philips' range of Hue lights to brighten up your Smart Home. They all work with Apple's HomeKit, providing fantastic interoperability across a range of products including bulbs, light strips, and more. They offer great colors and white options as well, and can be controlled through the Apple Home app or via the Philips Hue app, which comes with awesome preset scenes.

Philips Hue Cyber Monday discounts

All of these lights are compatible with HomeKit, the upcoming Matter smart home standard, your iPhone, HomePod, Apple TV, and more.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip 1m/3ft Extension | $69 $33 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is the 1m extension for your Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrip, and it's more than half-price for Cyber Monday! You'll need a Lighstrip to start with, so scroll down for more deals if you're looking to build a smart lighting system for the first time.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus Bundle | $119 $80 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is a fantastic Philips Hue Lightstrip plus bundle. You get a 2m base kit and a 1m extension, definitely a superb way to start off your Lightstrip journey. These can be used under kitchen countertops, on stairs, around a desk, bookshelf, or really anything else for that matter.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue Play Gradient 55" TV Lightstrip Bundle | $499 $272 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is one for home entertainment fans and one of the biggest savings. Get the Hue 55" Gradient Lightstrip that can light up the back of your TV, and Hue HDMI Sync box for ultimate light and sound tracking as you watch. It's much snappier and less intrusive than a camera mount like other cheaper alternatives.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue Play Gradient 65" TV Lightstrip Bundle | $329 $171 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Gradient Lightstrip requires a Hue Bridge, and the Sync Box, so if you'd rather start your bundle off with the Hiue Smart Hub, this is the right bundle for you, save a whopping 47% on this bundle that's usually $329.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box Bundle | $309 $174 at Amazon (opens in new tab) You can also save by bundling up the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box and the Hue Bridge, all you'll need to add is a LightStrip. This is another epic 43% saving of more than $130.

(opens in new tab) 55" Gradient TV Lightstrip Entertainment Bundle | $559 $287 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Complete the entertainment trifecta by buying the LightStrip, Sync Box, and Hub all in one with a massive saving of $272, down from the usual bundle price of $559. This is everything you need to hook up your TV to your smart home and your Hue lights to get fantastic, immersive visuals while you watch and play.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue Play PC Gaming Starter Kit | $299 $183 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is Philips Hue's ultimate bundle for PC gaming, get two of its awesome Play Bars which can be mounted on your monitor, a Lightstrip for your desk, and a Hub to connect it all to your smart home. This is a huge 38% saving of $115 on the usual price.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance BR30 LED Smart 2 Bulbs + Dimmer Switch | $128 $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Get 2 LED Philips Hue White and Color smart bulbs for 30% less. These are installation-free and work with all your other Hue lights. It comes bundled with Philips' v2 Hue Smart Dimmer Switch and remote too, what a bundle!

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue Gradient Signe Floor Lamp + Dimmer | $357 $221 at Amazon (opens in new tab) We just reviewed the Signe Floor Lamp and can confirm it is Epic. It's even more Epic at 37% off with a Dimmer Switch thrown in for extra control. Save more than $135, down from its usual price of $357.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue Outdoor Lightstrip Bundle | $357 $221 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This Outdoor Lightstrip is perfect for your garden, decking, railing, landscapes, or anywhere else you can think of. It is fully weatherproof and the bundle also brings the standard hub at a 42% saving of more than $81.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue White Ambiance Extra Bright High Lumen Dimmable LED Smart Retrofit Recessed 6" Downlight | $218 $147 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Get this set of recessed downlights for just $147 instead of $220. It comes in a pack of four and the bundle includes Philip's Smart Dimmer Switch. That's a saving of $70 or 32% off!

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 2-Pack A19 LED Smart Bulb + Wall Switch | $129 $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is a two pack of white and color Philips Hue bulbs, complete with a smart wall switch for just $79. That's a massive $50, a saving of 38%.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue Play Starter Kit | $149 $84 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Get Philips Hue's Light Play bars for your PC or console, along with a Bridge for just $84, one of the best prices we've ever seen on this, a 43% saving of $84.99!

If you're done here, be sure to check out the rest of our best Apple Cyber Monday deals on iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, and more!