These four Nordic countries might finally get the HomePod mini

The HomePod mini now supports Siri in Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish, thanks to recent software updates. Danish hasn't been fully supported, but reports by MacRumors recently have indicated it is in testing. This has fuelled speculation that the HomePod mini will launch in Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden.



The HomePod mini is not only a great speaker but a perfect HomeKit hub and a great device for using Siri. Of course, if Siri doesn't understand the language you're speaking, the virtual assistant is basically useless, which is why Apple often adds new languages so more consumers can get their hands on its products.



The HomePod mini is currently sold in about 18 countries, including Australia, Canada, Japan, Taiwan, Austria, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, China, the U.S., and more. It retails for $99.

What's this mean for the future?

Back in August, Mark Gurman said that Apple could be working on a new version of the HomePod, as well as up to four home devices.

The first of these four new home products, as Gurman believes, is a new high-end HomePod to replace the previous generation that has been discontinued. While nothing has been set in stone yet, from rumored reports, the new HomePod will likely retain the same design as the first-generation model and also be a similar size.



Of course, having new languages on board for Siri should mean that when if and when a new HomePod launches (or other Siri home device), Apple should be able to sell it in more countries on launch day.



Still no official word on whether or not there will be an Apple October event this year or if Apple will just release a series of products via press releases. Regardless a new HomePod this month was a bit of a stretch anyways, as we expect the new products launching before the end of the year to be iPads and Macs.