Apple October event rumors: Everything you need to know

We know for certain that Apple is hosting an event on September 7, where the company is widely expected to unveil its next flagship iPhone, the iPhone 14, as well as the Apple Watch Series 8 and possibly other models.

However, Apple is expected to hold a second event later in the year as it has previously, likely an event focused on Mac and iPad. So when could this even take place? And what might be announced? Here's what we think you can expect.

Apple's iPhone event is coming very early in September. This could mean that Apple is also hoping to hold its second fall event earlier in the month of October. Apple unveiled the MacBook Pro at its October event on October 18 last year, and its virtual October event for 2020 was held on October 13. A date of October 11 or 18 seems a likely candidate for an event this year. Presuming, of course, that Apple holds the event on its usual Tuesday, rather than Wednesday or Monday as we've seen at some recent events.

We can probably expect an event in October, rather than November, as this is when iPadOS and macOS are expected to launch. These software releases normally coincide with new products.

Apple October event: Possible product announcements

(Image credit: Apple)

As noted, we're expecting the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro at the September event. We're also expecting a new Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Pro. There could be other supplementary products like Apple's AirPods Pro 2, or even a new HomePod. But what could be on the cards for October? Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has previously predicted that Apple's second event will follow with a focus on Mac and iPad.

Apple October event: Mac

(Image credit: Bryan M. Wolfe / iMore)

Apple has almost completed the transition to Apple silicon, with only one product yet to get the treatment, the Mac Pro. Apple has promised us it plans to add Apple silicon to the beast but hasn't told us when. An October event is undoubtedly a prime candidate.

More likely, Apple is expected to unveil a new M2-powered version of its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. However, aside from M2 Pro and Max chips, no other significant upgrades are expected, so this may be a simple configuration update rather than a new release.

Also reportedly in the works is a new M2 Mac mini that could replace or complement the current Mac mini lineup.

Apple October event: iPad

(Image credit: Luke Filipowicz / iMore)

As noted, Apple is also expected to announce new iPads. One of these is expected to be the new 10th generation base model iPad, featuring a new squared design, new processor and USB-C.

We've also heard about a new M2 iPad Pro, although possible updates beyond the new processor are unclear.

Apple's iPad Air and iPad mini have both been updated more recently and are almost guaranteed not to feature.

Apple October event: AirPods, HomePod, and beyond

(Image credit: Future)

Apple might debut AirPods Pro 2 alongside iPhone 14, but if it doesn't, this second October event is also a prime candidate. AirPods Pro 2 are expected to feature a slimmer design and big audio upgrades including possibly lossless audio support.

Apple is also reportedly working on multiple new HomePods including an update to the original HomePod that could feature at an October event.

We've also been hearing lots about Apple VR, is it possible Apple could tease its new VR headset, even if it's still a long way off?