Your HomePod now speaks several new languages

Apple this week updated the software for both the HomePod and HomePod mini, with the surprise inclusion of several new languages that could pave the way for launches in their respective countries.

With HomePod's 15.6 software update released this week, Apple has added Siri voice support for Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese, and Japan in China and Taiwan, China and Hong Kong, and Japan respectively, as per the software's release notes. The update also includes some performance and stability improvements as per usual.

However, Apple has also added two further surprise languages it didn't mention.

First reported by MacRumors, the change was picked up by Jonas Johansson on Twitter, who noticed that with the new 15.6 updates comes support for both the Swedish and Norwegian languages, a surprise because Apple didn't mention that in the release notes. This could be welcome news to customers in both countries as it could signal that a release is on the way. Since its launch in 2020 Apple has rolled out the HomePod mini to several new locations.

@MacRumors Yesterday's homepod update (15.6) also added Swedish and Norwegian support, despite not mentioned in the release notes. "Språk: Svenska". #homepod #ios #apple #swedish pic.twitter.com/HHxQVyQBZVJuly 21, 2022 See more

Time for an upgrade?

Apple's HomePod mini is getting on a bit, and the company discontinued its larger HomePod a while back. However, there are rumors that a new HomePod could be on the horizon.

According to some reports, Apple may be planning a HomePod that is roughly similar in form to its old HomePod but featuring a new S8 processor. Other reports hint that it could include a better touch screen or even multi-touch functionality. We've also heard that Apple is testing multiple HomePods with something like an iPad built into the display, but these are probably months or even years away. Ming-Chi Kuo has tipped the new HomePod for a launch possibly as early as this year, but also possibly in early 2023. A new HomePod was recently leaked in the beta code for iOS 16, suggesting the device is not far away.