IKEA's new SYMFONISK floor lamp has a Sonos speaker and AirPlay built-in

Sonos has announced the latest addition to its SYMFONISK line of smart lights and speakers today. The new SYMFONISK Floor Lamp is exactly what it sounds like — a floor-standing version of the already popular table lamp.

The new lamp, which can also receive AirPlay 2 streams from iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TV devices, can be used with various compatible lamp shades to help create the perfect look for your home or office. But the real beauty is the fact it has a speaker built-in.

A musical lamp

That speaker carries the Sonos name, which means you can expect a solid audio experience from your lamp, which you come across every day. IKEA says that the new SYMFONISK speaker is designed to look and sound great thanks to its ability to be paired with other devices, including the existing range of Sonos speakers.

That ultimately means you could use two of these as rear speakers in a home cinema setting, keeping unsightly speakers out of the equation.

The new floor lamp connects to the existing IKEA DIRIGERA smart home hub, which is recently Matter-compatible so that you can tie the whole thing in with your other Matter-supporting smart home system. But no matter what else you have set up, you can be sure it won't look as good as this lamp. The standard bamboo shade is quite the aesthetic, to be sure.

Perhaps predictably, this floor lamp isn't going to come cheap, though. IKEA says that the SYMFONISK Table Lamp will go on sale in January 2023 and be priced at $259.99. That means you'll spend a pretty penny if you want a pair for that home cinema system. But at least you won't be sat in the dark!