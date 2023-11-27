My smart doorbell is $30 off over Cyber Monday — here's why you should get one too
Ding-dong — SAVINGS
I didn't think I would need a smart doorbell — until I strapped one to the front of my house. There's something extremely helpful about getting a notification when the doorbell goes, or having my HomePods ping whenever I'm somewhere that I can't hear the sound unit.
This is my smart doorbell — the Aqara smart doorbell G4. It looks cool, has a solid camera, and works seamlessly with HomeKit without the need for an extra hub. I even wrote about why it's so good — and now you can get one with $30 off in the Cyber Monday sale.
Where to find Cyber Monday Doorbell deals
Aqara smart doorbell G4 |
$119 $89 at Amazon
With AI facial recognition and other cool features, the Aqara smart doorbell G4 is one of the best doorbells for a very good price. Easy to fit, easy to connect, and most of all, easy to use. I love my smart doorbell — and with $30 off, I reckon you will too. Not mine, obviously. That's staying attached to my door frame. You'll get a new one.
Price check: N/A at Best Buy | N/A at Target
This doorbell is my favorite off our best video doorbells list, and there are a multitude of reasons why. I liked how easy it was to fit on my house, how easy it was to connect to my HomeKit setup. My HomePods ring when I get someone at the door, and, best of all, I can answer the door when I'm not even in the house.
Not missed a parcel since fitting it to my house, and never had one placed in an annoying place. I can talk to the delivery person when they're at the door, and let them know where I want my parcel to go. Nice.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
As iMore's Senior Staff writer, Tammy uses her background in audio and Masters in screenwriting to pen engaging product reviews and informative buying guides. The resident audiophile (or audio weirdo), she's got an eye for detail and a love of top-quality sound. Apple is her bread and butter, with attention on HomeKit and Apple iPhone and Mac hardware. You won't find her far away from a keyboard even outside of working at iMore – in her spare time, she spends her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays. Also known to enjoy driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.
Most Popular
By Daryl Baxter